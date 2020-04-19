VIDEO: Watch Cairo Opera House's Full Production of AIDA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Cairo Opera House is now broadcasting the Opera Aida.

The opera features music by the Cairo Opera Orchestra, and dances by the Cairo Opera Ballet team with vocals by A Cappella Choir.

International guest singers appear alongside soloists from the Cairo Opera Company, including soprano Eman Mostafa, bass singer Reda al-Wakeel, and bass baritone singer Osama Gamal.

Watch the full production below!

Written by the great Giuseppe Verdi, Aida Opera is a four-act-opera which follows the story of two star-crossed-lovers: Radames, a soon-to-be Egyptian army commander, and Aida, the Ethiopian slave of Princess Amneris, the King's daughter.





