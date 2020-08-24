Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch A Trailer For THE SOUND OF IDENTITY - A Documentary On Opera Star Lucia Lucas

The documentary will be streaming at the OUTshine Film Festival to Florida devices only.

Aug. 24, 2020  

Check out a new trailer for THE SOUND OF IDENTITY, a documentary following transgender opera star Lucia Lucas. The documentary will be streaming at the OUTshine Film Festival to Florida devices only.

The Sound of Identity follows a historical moment: the first ever transgender woman performing an opera lead in the U.S. with a professional company in a standard work. And it happened in the reddest of red states in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Playing Don Giovanni, Lucia Lucas breaks archaic social barriers, paving the way for other trans opera performers. In the process of rehearsals and public relations appearances, Lucia becomes a voice (and a great one at that) for the Trans rights movement. Opera fans and the uninitiated alike will love Lucia, her music and her desire to advocate for trans-visibility.

Watch the trailer below!

