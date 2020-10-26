Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Teatro Colon Presents Streaming Production of RUSALKA

The cast features Ana Maria Martinez, Dmitry Golovnin, Ante Jerkunica, and more.

Oct. 26, 2020  

Teatro Colon recently streamed Rusalka, a Dvorák Opera, with Ana Maria Martinez, Dmitry Golovnin, Ante Jerkunica, and more.

This production features the musical direction of Julian Kuerti leading the Orchestra and the Stables Choir of the Columbus Theatre, and the scene direction of Enrique Singer.

Every Sunday at 20 p.m. the theatre is streaming its productions through its website (www.teatrocolon.org.ar/en-vivo) and social networks (Facebook and YouTube) as part of #CultureHome to celebrate World Opera Day.

Watch the full production below!


