The Metropolitan Opera has released two new videos about their upcoming productions in the 2019-2020 season:

Mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges discusses appearing in Philip Glass's "Akhnaten" and her road to the Met stage with Live in HD host Joyce DiDonato. 2019-20 season.

Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo discusses Philip Glass's "Akhnaten" with Live in HD host Joyce DiDonato. 2019-20 season.

Check out both videos below!





