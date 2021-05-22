Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sneak Peek at the Metropolitan Opera's THREE DIVAS IN CONCERT, Premiering Tonight

The concert features Ailyn Pérez, Nadine Sierra, and Isabel Leonard.

May. 22, 2021  

The Metropolitan Opera has released a preview of its upcoming concert 'Three Divas in Concert', premiering tonight!

In the video, Ailyn Pérez, Nadine Sierra, and Isabel Leonard sing the classic Mexican favorite 'Bésame Mucho', accompanied by pianist Vlad Iftinca and guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas.

The performance is part of Met Stars Live in Concert.

The Three Divas concert is presented in association with the Opéra Royal du Château de Versailles, whose glorious 250-year-old theater, inaugurated for Marie Antoinette's royal wedding, will be the venue for the performance.

Tickets for each recital are $20 and can be purchased on the Met's website at metopera.org, and the performances will be available for on demand viewing for 14 days following the live event.

VIDEO: Sneak Peek at the Metropolitan Opera's THREE DIVAS IN CONCERT, Premiering Tonight
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings

Related Articles View More Opera Stories
BWW Review: Anything You Can Do, The Mezzos of NY Festival of Song’s Gala Can Do Bet Photo

BWW Review: Anything You Can Do, The Mezzos of NY Festival of Song’s Gala Can Do Better

VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of Three Divas Live in Concert Streaming Live From Versailles Photo

VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of Three Divas Live in Concert Streaming Live From Versailles 5/22

Opera Singer Emily Hardman Gives Birth in a Car on a New Jersey Highway Photo

Opera Singer Emily Hardman Gives Birth in a Car on a New Jersey Highway

Opera America Awards $100,000 In Discovery Grants To Support Seven New Works By Women Comp Photo

Opera America Awards $100,000 In Discovery Grants To Support Seven New Works By Women Composers


More Hot Stories For You