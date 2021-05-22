VIDEO: Sneak Peek at the Metropolitan Opera's THREE DIVAS IN CONCERT, Premiering Tonight

The Metropolitan Opera has released a preview of its upcoming concert 'Three Divas in Concert', premiering tonight!

In the video, Ailyn Pérez, Nadine Sierra, and Isabel Leonard sing the classic Mexican favorite 'Bésame Mucho', accompanied by pianist Vlad Iftinca and guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas.

The performance is part of Met Stars Live in Concert.

The Three Divas concert is presented in association with the Opéra Royal du Château de Versailles, whose glorious 250-year-old theater, inaugurated for Marie Antoinette's royal wedding, will be the venue for the performance.

Tickets for each recital are $20 and can be purchased on the Met's website at metopera.org, and the performances will be available for on demand viewing for 14 days following the live event.