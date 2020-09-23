VIDEO: OperaVision Releases Animated Opera APART/MENTAL
The opera is available to stream now on YouTube.
OperaVision has released an online animated opera, APART/MENTAL, available to stream now on YouTube.
Inside 88 west 66th street, someone has STOLEN disinfectant wipes from the basement. Follow concierge Sofia as she determines who is a thief and who has simply lived in New York too long.
Sofia: Gilda Lyons | Theo: Will Liverman | Hope: Anna Laurenzo | Ming: Vivian Yau | Pablo: Santiago Pizzaro | David: Benjamin Rauch | Susan: Jaylyn Simmons | Skye: Britt Hewitt | Nancy: Raehann Bryce-Davis | Electric Guitar: Thomas Shuttenhelm | Violin: Anton Miller | Viola: Rita Porfiris | Celtic Harp: Haley Hewitt | Composer: Ken Steen | Writer/Puppeteer: Mary Birnbaum | Directors: Anna Pool & Mary Birnbaum | Scenic Design & Puppet Maker: Jojo Karlin
Stream the full opera below!
