VIDEO: Watch Highlights From Met Opera's A Concert for New York

The video is a part of A Concert for New York at the Knockdown Center in Queens.

May. 17, 2021  

Watch below as Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Justin Austin, and members of the Met Orchestra perform an excerpt from Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones as part of A Concert for New York at the Knockdown Center in Queens.

The program also included the overture to Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, as well as arias from that opera sung by Mr. Costello and Mr. Owens. Angel Blue sang the "Ave Maria" from Verdi's Otello and joimed the Met Chorus in selections from Mozart's Idomeneo and Vesperae Solennes de Confessore (complete program below).

The audience of 150 per performance was socially distanced in their seating.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


