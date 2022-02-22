VIDEO: Inside Rehearsals For Opera Orlando's KING FOR A DAY

Verdi goes "On the Town" as Opera Orlando presents his comic King for a Day at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando, March 4 and 5.

Set in the stunning Venetian Ballroom at Universal Orlando's Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Verdi's King For a Day (Un giorno di regno) gives audiences a front row seat to a hilarious wedding day gone wrong, with an updated English translation by stage director Andrew Nienaber. Bring a date and travel back to the 1930s for a glamorous old-Hollywood wedding of mismatched lovers, great food and drink, gorgeous music, and spectacular singing.

"We love bringing these site-specific and immersive productions throughout Central Florida, and this one in particular is a perfect marriage between the venue, a picturesque Italianate hotel, and Verdi's opera, an Italianate romp of a musical comedy," shares general director Gabriel Preisser. "It has been wonderful to partner and collaborate with Universal Orlando, and our audiences will be blown away by the beautiful interiors, coupled with an incredible cast featuring a very familiar face. Opera fans won't want to miss my star turn as Belfiore in what is sure to be a slap-stick and fun-filled evening of opera."

The plot of King for a Day is simple: two young lovers, Edoardo and Giulietta, want to get married, but the girl's father, Baron Kelbar, wants her to marry his old friend and court treasurer. The story is further compounded by another couple hoping to get their happy ending. Belfiore, the opera's "King for a Day," loves the Marchesa but cannot marry her because the King has forbidden it. Frustrated with Belfiore, the Marchesa decides to make him jealous by announcing her marriage to Count Ivrea. It is a tale as old as time, but with a fresh take by stage director Andrew Nienaber, making his Opera Orlando debut, and music director Keith Chambers, whom local audiences last saw in this season's Summer Concert Series and the Opera's The Barber of Seville, presented at Casa Feliz in 2019.

They lead a cast headlined by the Company's own Grammy Award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser singing the role of Belfiore, joined by Metropolitan Opera soprano Kirsten Chambers, making her Opera Orlando debut as the Marchesa. International bass Valerian Ruminski will also be making his Company debut as the ridiculous Baron Kelbar, with current studio artists baritone Geoffrey Peterson and mezzo-soprano Laura Zahn singing the roles of the Baron's best friend and confidante, the treasurer La Rocca, and his daughter Giulietta, respectively.

Food, drink, and parking are included for this immersive production, and as a special treat, audiences for the Saturday, March 5 performance will get to enjoy a special Venetian Appetizer musical program, presented in partnership with the University of Florida. Students from the UF opera program will sing Neapolitan art songs and opera favorites as a pre-show from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and then a post-show reception follows the performance where audiences can meet the cast and keep the party going.

Safety continues to be Opera Orlando's first priority in the presentation of its 2021-22 season. The Company constantly monitors and assesses the development of COVID-19 and other issues related to the virus. The Company continues its consultation with its health partners and venues to implement an appropriate and comprehensive plan to protect and reduce the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers.

Individual tickets for King for a Day are available via the Opera's website or by calling (407) 512-1900.