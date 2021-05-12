Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get An Extended Look At WAGNERIANS IN CONCERT

The Concert is now available On Demand!

May. 12, 2021  

Wagnerians in Concert, with piano accompaniment by Craig Terry, will include arias and duets from Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer, Lohengrin, Parsifal, Das Rheingold, Tannhäuser, and Die Walküre, as well as songs by Richard Strauss.

Also on the program is Wagner's Wesendonck Lieder and the final scene from Strauss's Die Frau ohne Schatten, with both selections featuring all four artists.

The Hessisches Staatstheater, built in Baroque revival style in 1894, offers opera, ballet, theater and other performances; the Met's concert was performed in the theater's striking grand foyer.

Check out an extended look at the event below!

The event is now streaming through May 21st.

For tickets and more click here.

