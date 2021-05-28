Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At LYSSA At Royal Opera House

And tune in to watch the full presentation beginning June 4th!

May. 28, 2021  

Using the Main Stage of the Royal Opera House as its dazzling backdrop and the artists and staff who bring the magic of the theatre to life, Lyssa features 17 Royal Ballet female dancers, celebrated British recording artist Nadine Shah and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House. Lyssa was recorded during lockdown and has two themes at its heart: a celebration of female power and live performance. It features a re-orchestrated performance of 'Trad' from Nadine Shah's album Kitchen Sink.

In Greek mythology Lyssa is the goddess of anger and rage, and this film celebrates that collective energy as a force for positive change. The piece also shines a light on the palpable need for live performance at this time and is transparent in revealing the inner workings of the Royal Opera House, demonstrating the intricate ecology and level of expertise required to bring a live event to the stage.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


