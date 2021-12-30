VIDEO: Elena Stikhina and Freddie De Tommaso Perform the Finale From TOSCA at the Royal Opera House

In a new video from the Royal Opera House, Elena Stikhina, as Floria Tosca and Freddie De Tommaso, as Cavaradossi perform the finale from the company's production of Tosca.

Watch the video below!

Puccini's opera will have Encore screenings in cinemas on 19 January 2022. Find your nearest screening at https://www.roh.org.uk/cinemas/production/48925

Three outstanding casts bring alive the excitement of one of the best loved operas in the repertory: Puccini's Tosca. From the demonic chords with which it famously begins to the violent twist of its shock ending, the tension never lets up for a moment. Into the romantic world of an idealistic painter, Cavaradossi, and his sensuous lover Tosca comes the malevolence of Baron Scarpia, Chief of Police, with fatal results.

Jonathan Kent's taut and intense production with Paul Brown's historically charged designs wonderfully evokes the dangerous atmosphere of Rome in 1800, where love and evil come - thrillingly - face to face.