VIDEO: Anna Caterina Antonacci, Martina Arroyo, Jon Burton, and More Take Part in UN ZOOMO IN MASCHERA Fundraiser

As the year 2020 draws to a close, stars past and present of New York City Opera (NYCO) have come to the aid of "The People's Opera" by participating in Un Zoomo in Maschera, a word from the artists of New York City Opera, a special year-end fundraiser which was be released today.

Watch below!

Singers Anna Caterina Antonacci, Martina Arroyo, Jon Burton, Michael Chioldi, Lisa Chavez, Won Whi Choi, Mark Delavan, Alexander Birch Elliott, Elizabeth Futral, Latonia Moore, Meghan Picerno, Patricia Racette, Samuel Ramey, Mark Rucker, Kristin Sampson, Kevin Short, Diana Soviero, Brandie Sutton, Paulo Szot, Carol Vaness, Rolando Villazón and Frederica von Stade, were joined by composers Iain Bell, Anthony Davis, Carlisle Floyd, Ricky Ian Gordon, and Tobias Picker, and librettist Mark Campbell in this salute to NYCO which will raise funds for the company as it weathers the current shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New York City Opera's announced '20-'21 productions of Ricky Ian Gordon's The Garden of the Finzi-Continis (a co-production with the National Yiddish Theatre Folkesbiene) and Anthony Davis's Pulitzer Prize-winning The Central Park Five have been put on hold due to the Covid pandemic. Both productions are now planned for the '21-'22 season. In addition, NYCO will continue its tradition of performing in its summer home in Bryant Park, semi-staged, costumed performances. Planned for Summer 2021 are Madama Butterfly, The Barber of Seville and Rigoletto.

Un Zoomo in Maschera, a word from the artists of New York City Opera was produced by NYCO General Director Michael Capasso, filmed and edited by Hilan Warshaw/Overtone Films LLC and can be viewed at Facebook.com/NewYorkCityOpera, Instagram.com/NYCOpera, and on the NYC Opera YouTube page.