Opera Atelier To Present Period Production Of Debussy's PELLÉAS ET MÉLISANDE

Opera Atelier concludes its 2025/26 season with a production that puts the company on the cutting edge of period performance practice internationally, with its premiere of Claude Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande, at the TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning at Koerner Hall, from April 15-19, 2026.

Rich with symbolism and dream imagery, Pelléas et Mélisande is Debussy's sole opera. The uniquely imagined production has long been a dream of Co-Artistic Directors Marshall Pynkoski and Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg, a dream passionately shared by Opera Atelier's creative team.

Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande is based on the symbolist play by Maurice Maeterlinck, in which a prince, lost in a forest, discovers a beautiful woman weeping beside a pool of water – bringing him in contact with a supernatural world from which there is no escape. As a composer, Debussy had a deep admiration for 17th and 18th century French music, which runs like an undercurrent throughout Pelléas et Mélisande.

“When we first approached Jeanne Lamon, who was then the Artistic Director of Tafelmusik, to ask if she would consider having Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra play for a production of Pelléas et Mélisande, her answer was characteristically insightful and profound,” says Pynkoski. “ ‘Who, she asked, could be better equipped to interpret Debussy's Impressionist masterpiece than an orchestra steeped in the tradition of 17th and 18th century French repertoire?'”

Opera Atelier Associate Music Director Dr. Christopher Bagan enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to realize a unique score of Debussy's massive opera in a new arrangement for Opera Atelier.

“Usually we view Debussy through a modern lens, looking backward from our time and context. My approach attempts the reverse: I am looking at this piece from the lush splendour of the French Baroque looking forward,” says Dr. Bagan “I want to view Pelléas et Melisande through the eyes of the Couperins, Charpentiers, and Rameaus of the past.”

Opera Atelier Resident Music Director David Fallis acted as a liaison between Dr. Bagan and Tafelmusik. Fallis' decision to shift from a large orchestra to a nimble ensemble of 14 of Tafemusik's finest soloists ensures Maurice Maeterlinck's French text is given total primacy.

Fallis is uniquely qualified to lead the company into this new territory. Renowned as an early music specialist and for his command of the most avant garde new music, he sees this production as a take-off point for new initiatives for Opera Atelier while never losing sight of the Baroque repertoire that remains the company's aesthetic foundation.

Adds Fallis: “Dr. Bagan's new edition effectively recenters Maeterlinck's symbolist drama and French text by translating the work into the more intimate, immediate context of Toronto's Koerner Hall.”

Opera Atelier has assembled an international cast of superb French specialists, all of whom will create their roles for the first time. The cast features French tenor Antonin Rondepierre as Pelléas, soprano Meghan Lindsay as Mélisande, baritone Douglas Williams as Golaud, OA Artist-in-Residence soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee as Geneviève and soprano Cynthia Akemi-Smithers as Yniold. Canadian bass baritone Philippe Sly makes his much-anticipated OA debut as Arkel.

“The full corps of the Artists of Atelier Ballet will be seamlessly integrated into the production,” says Zingg. “The dancers act as a force of nature or fate, invisible to the characters on stage as they drive them toward an inescapable destiny.”

As Stage Director, Pynkoski promises a production unlike any other in Opera Atelier's history, a theatre experience that will blur the lines between time and place, dream and reality.

Opera Atelier's production of Pelléas et Mélisande will feature David Fallis conducting Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra. Pelléas et Mélisande will be directed by Marshall Pynkoski and choreographed by Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg, with set design by Gerard Gauci, costume design by Michael Gianfrancesco and lighting design by Kimberly Purtell. The production will take place fully staged in Koerner Hall, which will be transformed into a unique performance space thanks to the Jerry and Joan Lozinski Opera Atelier Reimagined Project at Koerner Hall TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning.