Tickets On Sale for Opera Naples' Student Production Of THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Opera Naples, a leading performing arts organization in Southwest Florida, will present W.S Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's operetta "The Pirates of Penzance." Starring students from the Opera Naples Summer Youth Program, performances will take place July 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and July 25 at 2 p.m. at the Wang Opera Center.

The acclaimed musical is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's finest. Fun for the entire family, "The Pirates of Penzance" is a hilarious story involving sentimental pirates, blundering policemen, absurd adventures, and improbable paradoxes. Young Frederic was apprenticed to a band of tenderhearted, orphaned pirates by his nurse who, being hard of hearing, had mistaken her master's instructions to apprentice the boy to a pilot. Frederic, upon completing his 21st year, rejoices that he has fulfilled his indentures and is now free to return to respectable society. The Pirate King is quick to inform Frederic that because he was born in a leap year on Feb. 29, he is not quite yet 21. Thus, he must remain apprenticed to the pirates until his 21st birthday. By the end of the opera, the pirates, a Major General who knows nothing of military strategy, the General's large family of beautiful daughters, and the timid constabulary all contribute to a cacophony that can be silenced only by Queen Victoria's name.

Tickets are now available. Student tickets are $10, and adult tickets are $18. Pricing includes a $3 processing fee. A family four-pack for two adults and two children is available for $50.a General admission applies.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please call 239-963-9050 or visit operanaples.org.

The 2021 Opera Naples Summer Program Director position has been underwritten by Karen Smith, with scholarships funded by William Mears and Thelma Negley.

Planned safety and health protocols at Wang Opera Center include socially distanced seating at reduced capacity, paperless ticket entry and enhanced sanitization and air purification. Face coverings are encouraged.

Located in the heart of Naples, Opera Naples is dedicated to presenting opera productions and concerts of the highest quality. An artistic powerhouse in an area known for its pristine beaches, world-class dining, shopping, and art galleries, Opera Naples is a cultural gem in Southwest Florida.

Opera Naples presents internationally renowned performers and directors, while nurturing the region's promising young talent. A staunch proponent of community service and education outreach, the company has introduced opera to more than 60,000 local area children since its inception and offers various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program, and Summer Youth Program. Opera Naples Academy, with a faculty of revered opera luminaries, offers an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures, and masterclasses to exceptional singers from all over the world.

Over the past decade, the company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.