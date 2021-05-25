The Met Announces TURANDOT, SAMSON ET DALILA & More for Nightly Met Opera Streams

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The Met has announced themed lineups for two weeks of its Nightly Met Opera Streams, the company's ongoing series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on its website during the Covid-19 closure. The schedule begins with a week entitled Aria Code: The Operas Behind the Podcast, featuring operas highlighted in the Met's podcast collaboration with WQXR, including Saint-Saëns's Samson et Dalila, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, and Philip Glass's Akhnaten. The following week is entitled Changing the Scene: Updated Settings for Classic Operas, including Verdi's Rigoletto, Gounod's Faust, and Mozart's Così fan tutte.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Week 64 - Aria Code: The Operas Behind the Podcast

Monday, May 31 - Puccini's Turandot

Starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From October 12, 2019.

Tuesday, June 1 - Saint-Saëns's Samson et Dalila

Starring Elīna Garanča, Roberto Alagna, Laurent Naouri, Elchin Azizov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by Sir Mark Elder. Production by Darko Tresnjak. From October 20, 2018.

Wednesday, June 2 - Bizet's Carmen

Starring Aleksandra Kurzak, Clémentine Margaine, Roberto Alagna, and Alexander Vinogradov, conducted by Louis Langrée. Production by Sir Richard Eyre. From February 2, 2019.

Thursday, June 3 - Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment

Starring Pretty Yende, Stephanie Blythe, Kathleen Turner, Javier Camarena, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by Enrique Mazzola. Production by Laurent Pelly. From March 2, 2019.

Friday, June 4 - The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess

Starring Angel Blue, Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Eric Owens, Alfred Walker, and Donovan Singletary, conducted by David Robertson. Production by James Robinson. From February 1, 2020.

Saturday, June 5 - Verdi's Macbeth

Starring Anna Netrebko, Joseph Calleja, Željko Lučić, and René Pape, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Adrian Noble. From October 11, 2014.

Sunday, June 6 - Philip Glass's Akhnaten

Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. Production by Phelim McDermott. From November 23, 2019.

Week 65 - Changing the Scene: Updated Settings for Classic Operas

Monday, June 7 - Verdi's Rigoletto

Starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, Željko Lučić, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Production by Michael Mayer. From February 16, 2013.

Tuesday, June 8 - Gounod's Faust

Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, Russell Braun, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Des McAnuff. From December 10, 2011.

Wednesday, June 9 - Bellini's La Sonnambula

Starring Natalie Dessay, Juan Diego Flórez, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Evelino Pidò. Production by Mary Zimmerman. From March 21, 2009.

Thursday, June 10 - Handel's Agrippina

Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Sir David McVicar. From February 29, 2020.

Friday, June 11 - Thomas Adès's The Tempest

Starring Audrey Luna, Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, Alek Shrader, Alan Oke, William Burden, Toby Spence, and Simon Keenlyside, conducted by Thomas Adès. Production by Robert Lepage. From November 10, 2012.

Saturday, June 12 - Verdi's Falstaff

Starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Paolo Fanale, Ambrogio Maestri, and Franco Vassallo, conducted by James Levine. Production by Robert Carsen. From December 14, 2013.

Sunday, June 13 - Mozart's Così fan tutte

Starring Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka, and Christopher Maltman, conducted by David Robertson. Production by Phelim McDermott. From March 31, 2018.