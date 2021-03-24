The Little OPERA Presents Two Livestream Concerts in April and June

The little OPERA theatre of ny (LOTNY) presents two livestream concerts, Zemlinskys Zimmer on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:30pm ET and Monteverdi & Other Treasures from the Seicento on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7:30pm ET.



Zemlinskys Zimmer (Zemlinsky's Room)

Friday, April 16, 2021 • 7:30 pm ET

Livestream from St. John's in the Village

Travel to Vienna with the music of Fin-de-Siècle Austrian composer Alexander Zemlinsky, who was born in Vienna in 1871 and died in Larchmont, NY in 1942. He was wildly celebrated in Europe as a conductor, composer and teacher, but his life was changed by the Second World War. The performance interweaves vocal and chamber music as a prelude to scenes from his opera Eine Florentinische Tragödie (A Florentine Tragedy), which was based upon a play by Oscar Wilde. The "tragedy" involves a love triangle between a married woman, a Prince, and her working class husband. The opera was first performed in 1917 in Stuttgart, with performances following in the same year in Prague, Vienna, and Graz.

Featuring Soprano Katy Lindhart, Baritone Eric McKeever and Tenor Nicholas Simpson. Led by Music Director & Pianist Catherine Miller, Director Philip Shneidman, and Assistant Director Dalia Sevilla, and includes Costume Design by Lara de Bruijn, and guest violinist Laura Frautschi.

The performance is approximately 50 minutes long and will be sung in German with simultaneous English translation.

Monteverdi & Other Treasures from the Seicento

Friday, June 4, 2021 • 7:30 pm ET

Livestream from St. John's in the Village

Enjoy one of the earliest chamber operas, Il combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda by Italian composer Claudio Monteverdi, which premiered in Venice in 1624. Based upon a poem by Torquato Tasso, it tells the story of a battle between a Crusader and a Saracen. Beneath their armor they discover another story. The program will also feature instrumental and vocal music of Monteverdi's contemporaries: Dario Castello, as well as Barbara Strozzi, one of the earliest known female composers in the Baroque/Classical tradition.

Featuring internationally acclaimed Tenor Raúl Melo as The Narrator, with other singers to be announced. The performance is led by Music Director & Harpsichordist Elliot Figg, Director Philip Shneidman, and features Violinists Manami Mizumoto and Rebecca Nelson, Violist Majka Demcak, Theorbist and Guitarist Paul Morton, and another to be announced.

The performance is sung in Italian, with English translation, and is approximately 50 minutes in length.

The productions will offer an optional immersive viewing experience by Musae. Tickets begin at $5 on a sliding scale and can be purchased at lotny.org or by calling (646) 481-9890. With any purchase, you'll also have the option to replay the concert at a later date.