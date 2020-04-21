The American Opera Project Adds THE ECHO DRIFT To AOPTV

The 2018 World Premiere production of the experimental opera The Echo Drift is now available for audiences to watch for free on The American Opera Project website, www.aopopera.org.

The 80-minute chamber opera by composer Mikael Karlsson and librettists Elle Kunnos de Voss and Kathryn Walat was called called "a truly moving, dynamic piece of music theater that deserves a great deal of attention" by Opera News when it premiered in a co-production by AOP and PROTOTYPE as a highlight of the 2018 PROTOTYPE Festival.

Mezzo-soprano Blythe Gaissert (As One, Today It Rains) stars as convicted murderer Walker Loats. Trapped in a timeless prison, Loats is unexpectedly befriended by a moth (New York theatre legend John Kelly) with an offer of a perceived way to freedom. Walker must choose between paying her dues or taking a shortcut that offers to rig the game in her favor.

Oscillating between the confines of a tiny cell and an expansive visual world of animation, The Echo Drift unravels a cycle of deceit, temptation, seduction, and fantastical perception. Featuring a live chamber ensemble, electronics, and a six-channel surround sound system, this opera explores the freewheeling nature of the mind when it is robbed of external stimuli and questions, when in extreme circumstances, is it possible to act in a way that goes against one's nature?

The Echo Drift was commissioned, developed and produced by The American Opera Project, Beth Morrison Projects, and HERE. More information about the opera and its creators can be found at www.aopopera.org/echodrift.





