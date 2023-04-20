Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Ten Singers Advance to Final Round of 2023 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition

Learn more about the lineup here!

Apr. 20, 2023 Â 

Following this week's semifinal competition, ten singers have advanced to the final round of the 2023 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition. The finalists will compete on the Met stage on Sunday, April 23, at 3PM ET, hosted by Latonia Moore, the 2000 Grand Finals-winning soprano and star of the Met's new production of Terence Blanchard's Champion.

Chosen by a panel of opera administrators from the Met and other companies, each finalist will perform two arias accompanied by the Met Orchestra, conducted by Michele Gamba. The winners will receive individual cash prizes of $20,000, while the non-winning finalists will each receive $10,000. The event will also include a special performance from Moore.

The Laffont Grand Finals Concert is open to the public. It will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM channel 355 and streamed live on the Met's website at metopera.org/livestream. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Met box office by phone at 212.362.6000 or online at metopera.org.

The 2023 finalists, the regions they represent in the competition, and their hometowns are:

Eleomar Cuello, 28, baritone (Southeast Region; Havana, Cuba)

Yuntong Han, 28, tenor (Central Region; Shenyang, China)

Anthony LeÃ³n, 26, tenor (Western Region; Riverside, California)

Natalie Lewis, 24, mezzo-soprano (Eastern Region; Severna Park, Maryland)

Teresa Perrotta, 27, soprano (Great Lakes Region; Orlando, Florida)

Sahel Salam, 29, tenor (Central Region; Houston, Texas)

Sarah Saturnino, 29, mezzo-soprano (Western Region; Grass Valley, California)

Christian Simmons, 28, bass-baritone (Rocky Mountain Region; Washington, D.C.)

Meredith Wohlgemuth, 27, soprano (Eastern Region; Winter Haven, Florida)

David Wolfe, 24, baritone (Upper Midwest Region; Shamokin, Pennsylvania)

The Laffont Competition is open to singers from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as other international entrants training or residing in those countries. This season, the competition had more than 1,200 applicants, with more than 900 singers qualifying to participate in 36 districts. Of the 137 singers in the regional rounds, 20 were named semifinalists.

The Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition is operated at the District and Region level by hundreds of dedicated volunteers and donors from across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. More than $300,000 in prize money has already been awarded in the district and regional rounds.



American Classical Orchestra Performs ROMANTIC FANTASY With Rachell Ellen Wong and Enrico Photo
American Classical Orchestra Performs ROMANTIC FANTASY With Rachell Ellen Wong and Enrico Lagasca at Alice Tully Hall
Founder and Artistic DirectorÂ Thomas CrawfordÂ leads the American Classical Orchestra in its final concert this season on Thursday, May 18, at Alice Tully Hall: an evening of Romantic music by Rossini, Schumann, Sarasate, and Grieg, played on period instruments.
La Fura Dels Baus Brings CARMINA BURANA To Artpark This July Photo
La Fura Dels Baus' Brings CARMINA BURANA To Artpark This July
Celebrating its 50th season, Artpark kicks off its new opera program with the North American premiere of La Fura Dels Baus's production of Carl Orff's masterpiece CARMINA BURANA in the Artpark Mainstage Theater on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Opera Maine Studio Artists To Present ROCKING HORSE WINNER This July Photo
Opera Maine Studio Artists To Present ROCKING HORSE WINNER This July
Opera Maine invites you to the first production of its 29th season, Rocking Horse Winner by Gareth Williams and Anna Chatterton. Singers in the prestigious Studio Artist Program will be led by conductor Jackson McKinnon and director Richard Gammon in performances of the opera on July 5 and 7.
Opera Maine To Host Serenade With Soprano Yvette Keong On May 7 In Kennebunkport Photo
Opera Maine To Host Serenade With Soprano Yvette Keong On May 7 In Kennebunkport
Opera Maine presents a performance by Chinese-Australian soprano Yvette Keong on Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at the Kennebunkport Land Trust.

More Hot Stories For You


LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE Comes to the Met This SummerLIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE Comes to the Met This Summer
April 18, 2023

American Ballet Theatre returns to the Metropolitan Opera House with four stories of love for its 2023 Summer season, June 22â€“July 22. The season will feature the New York Premiere of two-time Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon'sÂ Like Water for Chocolate,Â as well as full-length classicsÂ Giselle,Â Swan Lake,Â andÂ Romeo and Juliet.Â  General public on sale for ABT's 2023 Summer season begins onÂ Monday, April 24 at 12:00 P.M.Â at the Metropolitan Opera House box office.Â 
Laura Canning Named Opera North's New General Director & CEOLaura Canning Named Opera North's New General Director & CEO
April 12, 2023

The Board of Trustees of award-winning national opera company in the North of England, Opera North,Â announced the appointment of Laura Canning as its new General Director & CEO.Â 
On Site Opera Announces Spring Performances Aboard Historic Lightship Ambrose With Puccini's Il Tabarro!On Site Opera Announces Spring Performances Aboard Historic Lightship Ambrose With Puccini's Il Tabarro!
April 6, 2023

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹ Â On Site Opera, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, in partnership with the South Street Seaport Museum, brings drama and tragedy to Pier 16 on and around the historic lightship Ambrose with Puccini and Adami's Il tabarro (The Cloak), May 14-17.
More Local Opera Companies Added to NYOANext: The Bronx ShowcaseMore Local Opera Companies Added to NYOANext: The Bronx Showcase
April 4, 2023

TheÂ New York Opera AllianceÂ (NYOA), with support from OPERA America, presents NYOANext: The Bronx, the first in a five-borough opera series spotlighting local artists and companies.
Vancouver Opera To Conclude 2022-2023 Season With A New Production Of Richard Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMANVancouver Opera To Conclude 2022-2023 Season With A New Production Of Richard Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
March 30, 2023

Vancouver Opera will complete its successful 2022-2023 season with The Flying Dutchman. Written by one of the world's greatest operatic composers, Richard Wagner, this production will delight opera enthusiasts and casual fans alike.
share