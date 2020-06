Teatro dell'Opera di Roma Announces Streaming Lineup For This Week

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma has announced its streaming lineup for this week.

The Merry Widow

Streaming Dates: June 23-25, 2020

Conductor Daniel Oren leads Mauro Bolognini's production. The cast includes Raina Kabaivanska, Mikael Melbye, Silvano Pagliuca, Daniela Mazzuccato, Luca Canonici, Andrea Snarski, Maurizio Scarfeo, Angelo Degl'Innocenti, Scilly Fortunato, Fernando Jacopucci, Laura Zanini, Mario Bertolino, Patrizia Dordi, Elio Pandolfi, and Franco Concilio.

Tosca

Streaming Dates: June 26-28, 2020

Production by Franco Zeffirelli. Plácido Domingo conducts thecast that includes Ines Salazar in the title role, Luciano Pavarotti as Cavaradossi, Juan Pons as Scarpia, and Enzo Dara as Il sagrestano.

Don Giovanni

Streaming Dates: June 30-July 2, 2020

A production from the 2018-19 season. Jérémie Rhorer conducts Graham Vick's production, which also stars Alessio Arduini, Juan Francisco Gatell, Vito Priante, Emanuele Cordaro di Masetto, Antonio di Matteo, Maria Grazia Schiavo, Salome Jicia, and Marianne Croux

Carmen

Streaming Dates: July 3-5, 2020

The production by Valentina Carrasco is conducted by Jesús López Cobos and stars Veronica Simeoni, Roberto Aronica, Alexander Vinogradov, and Rosa Feola.

