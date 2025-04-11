Teatro Grattacielo to Present World Premiere Of THE TIN ANGEL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro Grattacielo will present the World Premiere of The Tin Angel on June 28-29, 2025 as part of its 31st season. The Tin Angel Opera, written to a libretto by Paul Pines and based on his widely acclaimed novel of the same name, with music by award-winning composer Daniel Asia, is set in the edgy world of a NYC downtown Bowery jazz club, where a unique cast of characters play out their dramatic story as a call for redemption.

The inspiration behind the story is The Tin Palace, the real-life New York City's jazz mecca of the 70s, founded by Paul Pines in 1973.​​

Performances will take place at the Ellen Stewart Theater at La MaMa, just two blocks from the original Tin Palace. The production will be conducted by David Bloom and directed by Chloe Treat.

