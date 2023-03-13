Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro Grattacielo And The Consulate General Of Greece In New York Present THE 10 FACES OF MARIA CALLAS

The production will celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Greek-American soprano.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Teatro Grattacielo, in partnership with the Consulate General of Greece in New York, will present an intimate showing of select arias from the repertoire of Maria Callas on Friday, March 17, 2023. "The 10 Faces of Maria Callas" is Teatro Grattacielo's first event of the 2023 opera season, and it will celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Greek-American soprano.

"Maria Callas is one of the 20th century's most legendary and enduring icons. She captivated audiences with her passionate performances and impeccable style. "The 10 Faces of Maria Callas" presented by Teatro Grattacielo offers us a rare opportunity to get a glimpse of the life and repertoire of this extraordinary artist," said Dinos Konstantinou, Consul General of Greece in New York.

"The 10 Faces of Maria Callas" will kick off a series of events in New York City that will culminate with Spontini's La Vestale in October 2023 at the Gerald Lynch Theater.

"Teatro Grattacielo is adding to our yearlong celebrations of the 100th birth anniversary of Greek-American soprano Maria Callas. Maria was born in New York. She took her first steps around our great city. With our season, we are honoring her memory, her artistry, and her love for our great city and community," said Executive and Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos.

The peformers will include Sasha Gutierrez (soprano), Seongeun Luna Park (soprano), Stephanie Rivero (soprano), Eun Byoul Song (soprano) and Victoria Davis (soprano). The performance will be accompanied by pianist Alla Milchetein and actress Liz Klein.

The event is sponsored by Atlantic Bank and Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy.

Teatro Grattacielo's mission is to promote performances from an Italian operatic repertoire rarely heard in the U.S which accompanies a season of classic operatic titles. Through performances in New York City, strategic national and international collaborations and educational outreach, Teatro Grattacielo promotes artists and the appreciation of operatic traditions with an eye on innovation, multi-media arts and inclusivity. ﻿For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230324®id=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgrattacielo.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1about/mission-statement.




Catapult Opera Releases New Opera and Short Film WHEN ALL I KNEW CHANGED From Celisse Photo
Catapult Opera Releases New Opera and Short Film WHEN ALL I KNEW CHANGED From Celisse
Catapult Opera has commissioned a new work from multi-hyphenate performer, Celisse.
Opera Naples FESTIVAL UNDER THE STARS Opens With Jennifer Rowley and Jonathan Tetelman Photo
Opera Naples' FESTIVAL UNDER THE STARS Opens With Jennifer Rowley and Jonathan Tetelman
Soprano Jennifer Rowley and tenor Jonathan Tetelman are among the world-renowned artists that will perform during Opera Naples' third annual outdoor Festival Under the Stars March 21 to April 5 in Cambier Park. Rowley opens the multi-day festival with the Opera Stars Concert with orchestra Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. Tetelman takes the stage Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m.
Review: Are Met Audiences Blue? Yes, Because TRAVIATA Has an Angel Photo
Review: Are Met Audiences Blue? Yes, Because TRAVIATA Has an Angel
Soprano Angel Blue’s Violetta didn’t seem as tragic as we’re used to seeing in Verdi’s masterwork and maybe that's right. She’s lived life on her own terms and if she’s dying of tuberculosis, well, c’est la vie. (After all, the source of the piece is French: the Alexandre Dumas fils “La Dame aux Camellias”).
Wagner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS RICHARD WAGNERS LOHENGRIN Photo
Wagner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS RICHARD WAGNER'S LOHENGRIN
The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Richard Wagner's LOHENGRIN, Saturday, March 18 at 12 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. 

More Hot Stories For You


THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19
February 28, 2023

A new opera by composer Eric Moe and librettist Rob Handel, The Artwork of the Future, will have its world premiere in a production by Fresh Squeezed Opera in five performances at HERE Performing Arts Center in SoHo on May 13, 14, 16, 18, and 19, 2023. The 70-minute work, scored for four singers and instrumental septet, is a lighthearted science-fiction opera that looks at the purpose of art in challenging times through the lens of comedy.
OPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And ConductorsOPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And Conductors
February 22, 2023

OPERA America has announced the first-round recipients of the 2023 Opera Grants for Women Stage Directors and Conductors. 
Opera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary BirnbaumOpera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum
February 13, 2023

Opera Saratoga's board of directors has announced that Mary Birnbaum has been named the company's new general and artistic director. She succeeds former General and Artistic Director Lawrence Edelson, whose eight year tenure concluded at the end of the 2022 season. Birnbaum is the tenth general director in the Opera Saratoga's celebrated history.
OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of ColorOPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Color
February 6, 2023

OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies program (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), an initiative that provides New York City-based composers and librettists of color an opportunity to explore opera as an expressive medium.
Works & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence BlanchardWorks & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence Blanchard
February 6, 2023

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Champion-an opera by Terence Blanchard, with a libretto by Michael Cristofer-featuring performances by members of the cast and a moderated discussion about the work's forthcoming company premiere at the Metropolitan Opera.
share