Teatro Grattacielo And The Consulate General Of Greece In New York Present THE 10 FACES OF MARIA CALLAS

Teatro Grattacielo, in partnership with the Consulate General of Greece in New York, will present an intimate showing of select arias from the repertoire of Maria Callas on Friday, March 17, 2023. "The 10 Faces of Maria Callas" is Teatro Grattacielo's first event of the 2023 opera season, and it will celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Greek-American soprano.

"Maria Callas is one of the 20th century's most legendary and enduring icons. She captivated audiences with her passionate performances and impeccable style. "The 10 Faces of Maria Callas" presented by Teatro Grattacielo offers us a rare opportunity to get a glimpse of the life and repertoire of this extraordinary artist," said Dinos Konstantinou, Consul General of Greece in New York.

"The 10 Faces of Maria Callas" will kick off a series of events in New York City that will culminate with Spontini's La Vestale in October 2023 at the Gerald Lynch Theater.

"Teatro Grattacielo is adding to our yearlong celebrations of the 100th birth anniversary of Greek-American soprano Maria Callas. Maria was born in New York. She took her first steps around our great city. With our season, we are honoring her memory, her artistry, and her love for our great city and community," said Executive and Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos.

The peformers will include Sasha Gutierrez (soprano), Seongeun Luna Park (soprano), Stephanie Rivero (soprano), Eun Byoul Song (soprano) and Victoria Davis (soprano). The performance will be accompanied by pianist Alla Milchetein and actress Liz Klein.

The event is sponsored by Atlantic Bank and Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy.

Teatro Grattacielo's mission is to promote performances from an Italian operatic repertoire rarely heard in the U.S which accompanies a season of classic operatic titles. Through performances in New York City, strategic national and international collaborations and educational outreach, Teatro Grattacielo promotes artists and the appreciation of operatic traditions with an eye on innovation, multi-media arts and inclusivity.