THE BOOTLEG BEATLES Come To Dubai Opera This January

The world's finest tribute band, The Bootleg Beatles, will bring their acclaimed performances and perfect recreation of the greatest rock band of all time to Dubai Opera on January 27th and 28th. This show is an absolute must for 'Beetlemaniacs' of all ages.

Relive the everlasting glory of seminal tracks with this flawless revival of the Fab Four. Viewers be blown away by the uncanny likeness to the iconic original line-up, from this band's looks and voices to the sheer energy and talent. Swing into the 60s with top tracks from the album and a little help from a live orchestral ensemble that will put on a night to remember.

The Bootleg Beatles were formed from the West End cast of the Broadway musical "Beatlemania" in 1980 - just a decade after Paul McCartney announced that he and his colleagues were taking separate paths. Now 40 years later, this critically acclaimed group continues to carry on the original band's legacy with an energizing production loved by fans worldwide.

The Bootleg Beatles have performed sold-out shows over 4,000 times since their establishment and music fans can look forward to revelling in the timeless classics this January at Downtown Dubai's legendary entertainment venue, Dubai Opera.

Tickets prices start at AED 145.

For further information, please visit dubaiopera.com