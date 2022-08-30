Svetlana Sozdateleva To Join Cast of Metropolitan Opera LADY MACBETH OF MTSENSK

Svetlana Sozdateleva will make her Met debut singing Katerina Ismailova in all performances of Shostakovich's Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, replacing Eva-Maria Westbroek.

Russian soprano Svetlana Sozdateleva was originally scheduled to make her Met debut in the highly anticipated, company-premiere production of Prokofiev's The Fiery Angel in the 2021-22 season, which was canceled because of the pandemic; she had previously sung the starring role of Renata in The Fiery Angel to great acclaim at the La Monnaie in Brussels, the Bavarian State Opera, Scottish Opera, and Komische Oper Berlin, among others.

Sozdateleva has sung Katerina Ismailova at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, Norwegian National Opera, Finnish National Opera, Moscow's Helikon Opera, and Teatro Comunale di Bologna. Other roles include Abigaille in Verdi's Nabucco at the Mariinsky Theatre, the title role of Puccini's Tosca at the Latvian National Opera, and Fata Morgana in Prokofiev's The Love for Three Oranges at Staatsoper Stuttgart.

Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk also stars tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Sergei, tenor Nikolai Schukoff as Zinovy Ismailov, and bass-baritone John Relyea as Boris Ismailov. Keri-Lynn Wilson conducts the Graham Vick production.

Performances are September 29, October 2, 7, 12, 15, and 21.