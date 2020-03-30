Stream Opera From Across the World on OperaVision

OperaVision is providing streams of many productions on its website for people to watch while practicing social distancing.

There are live streams in addition to an ongoing library of performances. Top picks include Alessandro Talevi's new Turn of the Screw for Opera North, Weimar rarity Spring Storms from Barrie Kosky's Komische Oper and Martin Glaser's Jenufa from Janácek's home town of Brno.

All of the productions are provided with English subtitles.

Learn more, and watch at http://operavision.eu/en/library/operas.

OperaVision is opera for the connected world.

Watch live streams as the operas themselves unfold in the opera house. View your favourite performances, subtitled, on demand. Learn about the art form and specific productions by browsing our richly populated digital library, stories, and articles. Discover resources for young audiences and for artistic career development. In English, French, and German, thoughtfully curated, and free to browse and explore.

Supported by the European Union's Creative Europe programme, OperaVision builds on the success of The Opera Platform, with more contributing opera companies from more countries, under the editorial supervision of Opera Europa, the European association of opera companies and festivals.

OperaVision brings together 29 partners from 17 countries and invites you to travel and discover the diversity of opera from wherever you want, whenever you want.





