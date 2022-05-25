Stravinsky's THE RAKE'S PROGRESS to be Presented at The Metropolitan Opera

Stravinsky's neoclassical masterpiece The Rake's Progress, one of the 20th century's great operas, will return to the Met stage for four performances May 30-June 11. Maestro Susanna MÃ¤lkki, who makes her anticipated return to the company following her acclaimed 2016 performances conducting the Met premiere of Kaija Saariaho's L'Amour de Loin, leads Jonathan Miller's surrealist production of Stravinsky's captivating drama, which draws inspiration from a series of paintings and engravings by William Hogarth. Tenor Ben Bliss stars as the cad Tom Rakewell, alongside many cast members making noteworthy role debuts: soprano Golda Schultz is Anne Trulove, Tom's devoted sweetheart; mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis-who also makes her Met debut-is Baba the Turk, the hot-tempered bearded lady whose life becomes entangled with Tom's; bass-baritone Christian Van Horn is Nick Shadow, the mysterious man who encourages Tom to trade respectability for a life of aimless pleasure; and bass James Creswell is Trulove, Anne's devoted father.

The Rake's Progress Worldwide Broadcasts in Radio and Online

The May 30 and June 11, 2022, performances of The Rake's Progress will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. The June 11, 2022, performance will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

Audio from the May 30 performance will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.

Photo credit: Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera