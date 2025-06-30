Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and More Set for Opera In The Heights 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera in the Heights has announced its 2025–2026 season. The lineup includes Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music in November, a joyful holiday concert in December, the Texas premiere of Lucidity by Laura Kaminsky and David Cote in March, and Donizetti's sparkling comedy Don Pasquale in April.

“This season is about what Opera in the Heights does best - up-close and personal opera experiences that put vocal brilliance and emotional authenticity front and center,” says Eiki Isomura, music director of Opera in the Heights. “The 2025-26 season marks a new beginning for Opera in the Heights, as we bring new leadership and energy to the organization.” The company will announce the appointment of its new general director on July 1, 2025.

2025–26 SEASON LINEUP

A Little Night Music – November 21, 22, 23, 2025

Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award–winning romantic waltz through love and longing brings wit, elegance, and lush music to the Opera in the Heights stage. Featuring the iconic “Send in the Clowns,” this sophisticated musical opens the season with flair.

OH Holiday Concert – December 6, 2025

Join us for a festive evening of operatic favorites, seasonal classics, and sparkling cheer—perfect for families and music-lovers alike.

Lucidity – March 6 & 8, 2026

Composed by Laura Kaminsky (As One) with libretto by David Cote, Lucidity is a powerful and haunting chamber opera exploring memory, identity, and resilience. This Texas premiere continues Opera in the Heights' commitment to innovative contemporary work.

Don Pasquale – April 4, 10, 12, 2026

Gaetano Donizetti's comic masterpiece closes the season with irresistible melodies and delightful mischief. A timeless tale of love and deception, this production promises laughter and lyrical brilliance.

Season subscriptions are on sale June 25 at www.operaintheheights.org. Single tickets will be available beginning August 1, 2025.

Opera in the Heights, a professional regional company, exists to provide a stage for emerging performers and bring affordable opera to the Greater Houston Area. All operas are fully staged with orchestra and presented in the original language with English surtitles projected above the stage.

Evening performances begin at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm at Lambert Hall, 1703 Heights Blvd. in the Houston Heights. For tickets and more information, please visit www.operaintheheights.org or call 713-861-5303.

