Portland Opera's 2025/26 Season Single Tickets On Sale Now

Portland Opera has announced that single tickets are now on sale for its 2025/26 season, Love Through Adversity. Subscription packages will remain available throughout the season, which runs September 2025 through May 2026 and features eight productions ranging from beloved classics to immersive new works.

The season begins with Grammy Award winner Karen Slack performing African Queens at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, featuring works by Jasmine Barnes, Shawn Okpebholo, and Damien Geter, among others. The recital runs September 13–14, 2025.

Portland Opera to Go returns with a 50-minute, youth-accessible staging of Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love at the Dolores Winningstad Theatre (September 19–20) before touring schools and community venues statewide.

Puccini’s La Bohème follows in November at Keller Auditorium (November 15, 21, 23), bringing the timeless tale of love and loss among young artists in Paris to life with sweeping arias and lush orchestrations.

In December, the company will present Opera Parallèle’s immersive production of Everest (December 12–21) at the World Trade Center Theatre—Portland Opera’s first production at the venue. This multimedia opera recounts a harrowing Everest expedition using animation, projections, and interactive storytelling.

February brings The Majesty of the Spiritual, curated by baritone Robert Sims, in celebration of Black History Month (February 14–15). The concert highlights the cultural legacy of the Spiritual and its influence on American music.

In March, the Newmark Theatre will host Fellow Travelers (March 7–15), a modern opera by Gregory Spears and Greg Pierce set during the Lavender Scare, chronicling the persecution of LGBTQ+ government workers in the McCarthy era.

April features a family-friendly double bill—Stone Soup and Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World—at the World Trade Center Theatre (April 17–26). With live set changes and children's activities, this West Coast premiere is produced with the Portland Opera Resident Artists and Orchestra.

The season concludes with a powerful, one-night-only performance of Verdi’s Requiem (May 16, 2026) at Keller Auditorium. Featuring the Portland Opera Orchestra and Chorus, this emotional masterwork explores grief, loss, and spiritual transcendence.

In addition to the mainstage season, Opera a la Cart continues throughout the summer with free pop-up performances at public parks, wineries, and community spaces.

Visit portlandopera.org or call 503-241-1802. Tickets available for all productions. Subscription packages remain on sale throughout the season.