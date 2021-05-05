Placido Domingo to Star in LA TRAVIATA at the Bolshoi Theatre

Tass has reported that Placido Domingo will be starring in La Traviata at the Bolshoi Theatre. The cast will feature Irina Lungu, Arturo Chacon Cruz, Zuzana Markova, Dinara Alieva, Elchin Azizov, Matteo Lippi, Liparit Avetisyan, and Vasily Ladyuk. Performances are set to run May 5 to May 9.

The Bolshoi Theatre's spokesperson Katerina Novikova revealed, "The current production is the work of the famous Francesca Zambello, a three-time laureate of the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award who authored over 100 productions shown all over the world. This is the fifth La Traviata of her career as a director and her third production at the Bolshoi,"

For more information visit: https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/