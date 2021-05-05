Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Placido Domingo to Star in LA TRAVIATA at the Bolshoi Theatre

The production will be directed by Francesca Zambello.

May. 5, 2021  

Placido Domingo to Star in LA TRAVIATA at the Bolshoi Theatre

Tass has reported that Placido Domingo will be starring in La Traviata at the Bolshoi Theatre. The cast will feature Irina Lungu, Arturo Chacon Cruz, Zuzana Markova, Dinara Alieva, Elchin Azizov, Matteo Lippi, Liparit Avetisyan, and Vasily Ladyuk. Performances are set to run May 5 to May 9.

Check out the full story HERE.

The Bolshoi Theatre's spokesperson Katerina Novikova revealed, "The current production is the work of the famous Francesca Zambello, a three-time laureate of the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award who authored over 100 productions shown all over the world. This is the fifth La Traviata of her career as a director and her third production at the Bolshoi,"

For more information visit: https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings

Related Articles View More Opera Stories
Lyric Opera Of KC SOUNDSCAPES Presented At American Jazz Museu, May 12 Photo

Lyric Opera Of KC SOUNDSCAPES Presented At American Jazz Museu, May 12

Sarasota Youth Opera to Offer Online Summer Camp June 21-July 2 Photo

Sarasota Youth Opera to Offer Online Summer Camp June 21-July 2

The Springer Opera House Unveils 150th Anniversary Season Line Up Photo

The Springer Opera House Unveils 150th Anniversary Season Line Up

Prototype Presents On-Demand Times Square Opera Photo

Prototype Presents On-Demand Times Square Opera


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Naples Players Announces 2021-2022 Season
  • Gulfshore Playhouse Education Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Month
  • LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to be Presented by Gulfshore Playhouse Education's STAR Academy
  • TheatreZone  Announces Season 17 Concert Series