Photos: First Look at Pittsburgh Opera's THE MAGIC FLUTE

Pittsburgh Opera returns to the Benedum Center, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with Mozart's most-celebrated opera - the mystical adventure The Magic Flute.

Young Prince Tamino embarks on a hero's quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Pamina from Sarastro's clutches. Along the way, he learns that things aren't always as they seem. Aided by a magic flute, and accompanied by his trusty sidekick Papageno the bird catcher, Tamino pursues truth and reason, love and enlightenment.

Full of beautiful melodies and enchanting characters, this timeless tale of light battling darkness will delight adults and children alike.

Per Pittsburgh Opera's COVID safety protocols, patrons must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and wear face coverings (masks). Full details, including vaccination exceptions for children who aren't old enough to be vaccinated and others, are available at pittsburghopera.org/COVID.

Pittsburgh Opera has a no-hassle refund policy for all 2021-22 operas so patrons can purchase their tickets with confidence. Pittsburgh Opera will offer full refunds for any patrons who notify us that they need to cancel their tickets at least one hour prior to their performance start time.