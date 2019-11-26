Peter Gelb Extends Contract at the Metropolitan Opera

According to the New York Times, Peter Gelb's contract as general manager of the Metropolitan Opera has been extended through at least 2027.

The five-year extension was approved on Thursday by the Met's board of directors. This will give Gelb a 21-year reign, making him the third-longest serving general manager, after Giulio Gatti-Casazza (27 years beginning in 1908) and Rudolf Bing (1950-72).

"In opera we plan four to five years ahead of time, so there are some exciting artistic plans that Yannick and I are working on," Gelb said, "the fruits of which won't be harvested for years."

Gelb was a record executive before joining the Met in 2006. He began the company's program of cinema simulcasts, which shows productions on 2,200 screens in more than 70 countries. Gelb has worked to modernize the company by bringing in new stage directors and 81 new productions.

He and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin are planning to bring new works to the Met, collaborate with other New York institutions, and perform works outside of the opera house.

"It's very exciting for me to actually be working with somebody who is so creatively engaged in the artistic process, and to have a true artistic partner," Mr. Gelb said. "It's something that I wasn't used to."

Gelb's other campaign has been to work toward changing the Met's performance schedule, to make opera-going more accessible to modern audiences.

"We are winning new audiences," he said. "But we need to win a lot more."

Read more on The New York Times.





