Orlando Opera Presents Fifth Anniversary Party: A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING Online

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING takes place Sunday, September 20 at 2 p.m.

This Sunday, September 20 at 2 p.m., Opera Orlando pulls out all the stops in celebration of five seasons with its online Fifth Anniversary Party: A Grand Night for Singing. Audiences can access the live broadcast from Casa Feliz Historic Home Museum via the Company's YouTube channel. For a donation of $75 or more, get exclusive access to "red carpet" coverage hosted by Univision anchor Luis Mercado, special guests, a silent auction, and a look back on a grand five years of opera in Orlando. Hosted by executive director and Grammy award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser, the party will feature a stellar quartet of singers headlined by Cuban soprano Laura León, accompanied by pianist Robin Stamper.



"Our anniversary party caps off Opera Orlando's summer online offerings, as well as marking the culmination of the Frank J. and Mary Doherty $50,000 matching challenge," states executive director Gabriel Preisser. "We all know no one throws a party like the Opera, and even in this time of COVID, we have a lot to celebrate and look forward to in the coming 2020-21 season. Join the fun, raise a glass, and toast Opera Orlando as we strive to meet our overall fundraising goal of $100,000!"



The silent auction for the Fifth Anniversary Party is now live, and bids can be placed at the link below. Items include an in-home, five-course dinner by private chef Bob Aungst, opera memorabilia signed by Enrico Caruso, and tickets to Universal Studios.

SILENT AUCTION LINK:

https://events.readysetauction.com/operaorlando/grandnightforsinging/catalog/items



Donate $75 for exclusive access to Opera Orlando's virtual Fifth Anniversary Party on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. (https://operaorlando.org/donate2020-21). All

donations will be matched 100% up to $50,000, thanks to Frank J. and Mary Doherty. Opera Orlando is a registered nonprofit 501c3 organization, and all donations are fully tax- deductible.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's season online at www.operaorlando.org. Get your season tickets for the Opera on the MainStage series at Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. "Like" or "follow" Opera Orlando's Facebook page for event schedules and updates, then subscribe to Opera Orlando's YouTube channel for all archived episodes, concerts, and more.

