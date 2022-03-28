Oratorio Society Of New York Presents Mendelssohn's ELIJAH, May 9 At Carnegie Hall

The Oratorio Society of New York, led by Music Director Kent Tritle, presents Mendelssohn's iconic Elijah on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 8:00pm at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Featured artists include soprano Susanna Phillips, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford, tenor Isaiah Bell, baritone Justin Austin, treble Zachary Whalen, and the Orchestra of the Society, with Kent Tritle conducting.

Elijah is the dramatic biblical tale of the unyielding prophet and his struggle against the wicked king Ahab who, with his duplicitous wife Jezebel, led the ancient Israelites astray from their true God. Mendelssohn's setting of this righteous man's defense of the Hebrew God over the Canaanite Baal includes frenzied pagan rituals, ecstatic hymns of praise, stirring choruses, and operatic arias which are masterfully woven into an emotional depiction of this ancient epic. The Oratorio Society of New York first performed Elijah in 1876. This 2022 concert marks the Society's 39th performance of the piece.

OSNY's 2021-22 season also includes the 45th annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition on April 9, 2022 at 1:30pm in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

Mendelssohn's Elijah

Monday, May 9, 2022 at 8:00pm

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall

Tickets: $25-$90

Link: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2022/05/09/Oratorio-Society-of-New-York-0800PM

Kent Tritle, conductor

Susanna Phillips, soprano

Lucia Bradford, mezzo-soprano

Isaiah Bell, tenor

Justin Austin, baritone

Zachary Whalen, treble

Orchestra of the Society

MENDELSSOHN: Elijah