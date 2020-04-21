Opéra National de Paris will stream Les Contes d'Hoffmann from April 20 to April 26.

Could there be a greater homage to the inventor of magic realism in literature than to make him the principal character of an opera in which all resemblance to reality is abolished in favor of an imaginary world with its own rules? In this work by Offenbach, Hoffmann, an ill-fated poet and composer, evokes his past love affairs and leads us through a universe in which dream and reality intermingle. Director Robert Carsen plays masterfully with this play within a play and his spectacular mise en abyme takes us behind the scenes of opera.

Musical direction: Philippe Jordan

Staging: Robert Carsen avec notamment Ermonela Jaho, Stéphanie D'Oustrac, Nadine Koutcher, Ramón Vargas

Realized by: François Roussillon

Watch the trailer below!





