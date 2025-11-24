Houston Grand Opera to Present PEACE IN THE TRENCHES: THE STORY BEHIND SILENT NIGHT

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Houston Grand Opera will host a panel discussion at the Alliance Française Houston, “Peace in the Trenches: The Story Behind Silent Night.” The conversation will reflect upon Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell's Pulitzer Prize-winning 2011 opera, Silent Night, which is set to open HGO's winter repertoire on Jan. 23 at the Wortham Theater Center. Panel tickets are now available here through Alliance Française Houston.

Inspired by the 2005 film Joyeux Noël, Silent Night is set during the real-life Christmas truce of 1914, during World War I. Its trilingual libretto introduces us to a diverse group of characters representing the German, Scottish, and French forces. On Christmas Eve, one soldier's defiant caroling sparks a ceasefire, leading to an unforgettable night of shared humanity, soccer, and song—and a powerful portrayal of peace amidst conflict.

Moderated by HGO Composer-in-Residence Joel Thompson, the panel will feature Dr. Roger Reese, Professor of History at Texas A&M, and Dr. Kathryn Caton, Lecturer of Musicology at the University of Houston, in conversation about Silent Night's historical context and the power of art and music to bridge wartime divides. The event Will Close with a performance of Ponchel's aria by baritone Edward Nelson, who also performs the role in HGO's production.

Silent Night comes to HGO this winter for its Houston premiere, presented in a newly revised version by Puts and Campbell and a new staging by award-winning director James Robinson, co-produced with the Metropolitan Opera. It will be presented in five performances, from Jan. 23 to Feb. 8, 2026, at the Wortham Theater Center's Brown Theatere.