Opera in the Heights Announces 2020-21 Season

According to OperaWire, Opera in the Heights has announced its 2020-21 season.

The company, based out of Houston, will present three classic operas. The company will announce full casting for the three productions at a later time.

Il Trovatore

The season opens with Verdi's "Il Trovatore" featuring some of the composer's most famous arias and the iconic Anvil Chorus.

Performance Dates: Oct. 10-18, 2020

Lucia di Lammermoor

Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor" is the second opera of the season. The opera includes some memorable arias, including the most famous of all mad scenes in the repertoire.

Performance Dates: Feb. 13-21, 2021

Le Nozze di Figaro

The season concludes with Mozart and Da Ponte's "Le Nozze di Figaro," considered to be not only one of the greatest operas in the repertoire, but perhaps the greatest of all time.

Performance Dates: April 17-25, 2021

