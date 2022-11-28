Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

This moving and critically-acclaimed work will be presented on the historic Polk Theatre stage marking Opera Orlando's first production ever presented in Lakeland.

Nov. 28, 2022  
Opera Orlando's ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 Opens This Week At Polk Theatre

The holidays have arrived and the troops are falling in line for the first stop on their tour of Opera Orlando's production of All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914. In just four days, this beautifully moving and critically-acclaimed work will be presented on the historic Polk Theatre stage marking Opera Orlando's first production ever presented in Lakeland.

"We're so excited to have the opportunity to tour our shows to the Polk Theatre stage for the very first time," shares Gabriel Preisser, general director for Opera Orlando. "It's incredible to know that we have the opportunity to mount this extraordinary World War I tale in a theater that stayed connected to their community during World War II by providing wartime fundraising activities and up-to-date news on the frontlines." While Opera Orlando will be making history at the Polk Theatre with All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914, the venue has enjoyed its own impressive history.

In 1928, during a golden age in the United States, a leap of faith was taken to build a vaudeville/movie palace in Lakeland, FL. Architect, J.E. Casale, an Italian-born immigrant, recreated a Mediterranean village in the heart of Central Florida. Flanked by Italianate walls with niches, sconces, and faux balconies and windows, the patron's eye is drawn toward the stage and the full scale Italian renaissance "townhouse" setting that dominates the Polk's interior. All of this splendor rests under the watchful eye of a starry ceiling. Painted a deep, royal blue, it fascinates patrons with its twinkling stars and sunrise/sunset effect. Because this simulates a natural setting, it is considered an "atmospheric" theater. Today, known as "the jewel" of downtown Lakeland, the Polk Theatre, "where historic meets cutting edge," features an annual live performing arts series as well as independent films and special events.

Surrounded by history and stunning architecture, the Polk Theatre is the perfect venue to experience Opera Orlando's heartwarming All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914. This family friendly production brings a message of camaraderie, hope, and peace this holiday season. Set at the Western Front during World War I, this poignant and moving work retells the historic events of Christmas Eve in 1914 through actual soldiers' letters and official military correspondence, interwoven with old war songs and carols. Artistic director Grant Preisser once again directs this band of brothers, with Andrew Minear, artistic and executive director of Orlando Sings, making his Company debut as music director. The troupe of singers welcomes back previous cast members, along with new faces coming together in harmony to tell this powerful story: the story of a German soldier stepping into No Man's Land to sing "Stille Nacht (Silent Night)," which began an extraordinary and unprecedented night of music, acceptance, and peace.

The work will be sung a capella in English and has a running time of approximately 75 minutes. Immediately following the production, a talkback will be held where the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts about the production with the creative team and cast.

