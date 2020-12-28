Opera Orlando Presents Encore Presentation of DIE FLEDERMAUS: THE REVENGE OF THE BAT

It was quite a musical extravaganza as Johann Strauss (ii)'s Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat landed in the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center with appropriately socially-distant and audience-safe performances on December 17 and 19. Opera Orlando was proud to have mounted the first live indoor opera production in the U.S. since March 2020 with Die Fledermaus, and for those that missed it, have no fear. The Opera is keeping the party and the champagne flowing with online broadcasts of all MainStage productions this season. Audiences can enjoy this COVID-conscious, Orlando-centric, and ridiculously fun interpretation of Strauss's beloved operetta via the Opera Orlando ENCORE! series, December 31 through January 15.

"And that's what the overall feeling is: Fun," writes theater critic Matt Palm of the Orlando Sentinel. "From the whirling Orlando Ballet dancers to the confetti cannons, a giddy atmosphere hangs over the theater... [The stellar cast features Grammy award-winning baritone and executive director Gabriel Preisser as the] appealing cad Eisenstein, while [soprano] Susan Hellman Spatafora sparkles as his clever wife...The most innovative portion of the staging involves the use of video screens to creatively and amusingly feature the chorus and offstage characters. I can't imagine the technological machinations required to keep the recorded singers' audio, their personality-filled video, live singers and the complement of musicians all in sync," but it all comes together in a celebratory show that is perfect for ringing in the New Year.

Opera Orlando has a lot in store for audiences in the 2020-21 season, even with the extended hiatus before getting back to live and in-person performances. The Company continues to monitor the development of the virus, taking a conservative approach to producing live theater throughout the season, with its main goal of protecting and reducing the risk of infection for all involved. The Company is committed to ensuring everyone involved with the production feels safe and considered: each staff member, the cast and production team, volunteers, and audiences. The Opera continues to work closely with Dr. Phillips Center and all of its venues for the season on safety protocols and procedures, incorporating input from fellow opera and theater companies, CDC recommendations, local official guidance, and consultation with Company partner Orlando Health. In addition to live performances, the Opera Orlando Encore! broadcasts of the MainStage shows will be available after the live performances. See the show in person and then enjoy it all over again online.

Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat

An Opera Orlando ENCORE! presentation

Recorded live from Walt Disney Theater

At Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Featuring musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

Available Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 7 p.m.

through Friday, January 15, 2021 at midnight

Access: $25 per household

