Opera On Tap Presents An Online Quarantine Cabaret Every Night

Opera on Tap presents Emmie & Harry's, a streaming cabaret club. Emmie & Harry's brings livestream shows from some of the finest performers across all musical genres directly into your home every night, with all the charm and character you've come to expect from an Opera On Tap production!

Nightly live shows at 5pm PST / 8pm EST on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/emmieandharrys. All shows are free, but tips directly to performers are greatly appreciated.

Emmie & Harry's is a rapidly growing digital venue with an active and engaged audience base. The club curates a weekly schedule of diverse musical artists, from comedy songs to avant-garde contemporary and everything in between (and beyond!), with a special Friday night highlight of a different local Opera On Tap chapter from across the country each week. Answer two quick membership questions - where you heard about the club and your agreement to the rules - and get started enjoying our nightly livestreams from professional musicians and performers right away.

Emmie & Harry's is an online cabaret club, in collaboration with Opera On Tap NYC, created to 1) provide performance opportunities for artists, and 2) provide access to live performances for audiences, while 3) supporting social distancing mandates during the 2020 virus pandemic.

Emmie & Harry's is created and curated by artists - Hannah Madeleine Goodman, Jennifer Wu, and Opera On Tap NYC's Anne Hiatt and Joanie Brittingham - for artists.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You