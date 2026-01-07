Portland Opera Appoints Tracy Wenckus As Interim General Director

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Portland Opera has announced the appointment of Tracy Wenckus as Interim General Director, effective January 1, 2026, following the retirement of Sue Dixon, who served as the company's General Director for six years.

Wenckus has been with Portland Opera since 1999, bringing more than two decades of experience in arts administration. Wenckus assumes her interim leadership responsibilities in addition to her current role as General Manager of Broadway in Portland.

“Tracy brings extensive experience, deep institutional knowledge, and proven leadership, along with strong fiscal and operational acumen,” said Kregg Arntson, President of Portland Opera Board of Directors. “At this pivotal moment, she will work closely with the Board of Directors and talented team of Senior Directors to provide organizational stability, and alignment among staff, artists, and the Portland Opera community.”

Wenckus will serve in her interim role until a new General Director has been appointed. The application period for the General Director position closed Dec. 15, 2025, and Portland Opera's Board of Directors is currently considering qualified candidates in partnership with Summit Search Solutions, Inc., a nationally recognized executive search firm.

About Tracy Wenckus:

Tracy Wenckus is a seasoned arts administrator with more than 25 years of experience in arts administration. She began her career with Portland Opera in 1999 in Marketing before advancing into Development roles, and later assuming leadership of Broadway in Portland, a partnership between Portland Opera and Broadway Across America. As General Manager, Wenckus has focused on creating positive and inclusive experiences for visiting casts and crews as well as local patrons and staff through close collaboration, including maintaining key relationships with local unions, vendors, partners, and serving as the primary liaison with Broadway Across America and national Broadway tour partners. She is recognized for her team-oriented leadership style and extensive institutional expertise.