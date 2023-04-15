Opera In The Pines to Present BAR CRAWL BOHEME

Opera in the Pines will present Bar Crawl Bohème, an immersive, community-focused adaptation of the operatic classic La bohème in a first of its kind bar crawl across the state from Maine Beer Company on May 10, to Three of Strong Spirits on May 11, and Oyster River Winegrowers on May 12.

Many of us will already be familiar with the traditional version that inspired the musical Rent, featuring various scenes in the lives of four struggling artists: a poet, a painter, a musician and a philosopher. One Christmas Eve, their neighbor, the seamstress Mimì, knocks at their door, asking for a light for her candle. She quickly falls in love with the poet, Rodolfo, and their lives are changed forever. Our Bohemians attempt to find their way despite the dark realities of the world in this timeless story of the magic of first love, the special innocence of youth, and the devastation of loss.

This opera was first composed by Giacomo Puccini between 1893 and 1895 to an Italian libretto based on Scènes de la vie de bohème by Henri Murger. Our libretto, adapted by Kristine McIntyre and updated by Sable Strout, will take place in 2019 Maine, with no idea what the new year will have in store.

The performance will be 50 minutes, performed without intermission, and sung in English with English supertitles.

The cast will be made up entirely of Mainers for this production: Josie DiPhilippo (Piano, South Portland), Robert Gerold (Tenor, Portland), Mary Johnston Letellier (Soprano, Gorham), Daniel Laverriere (Baritone, Arundel), Joshua Miller (Baritone, Southwest Harbor), Kimberly Ouellette (Soprano, Lewiston) and Tyler Putnam (Bass-Baritone, Chebeague Island).

Each location will also include the perfect culinary pairings for an evening of Italian opera, including Momma Baldacci's and The Uproot Pie Company.

The company invites opera lovers and new audience members alike to become an integral part of our story for themselves and join us in a genuine celebration of Maine, its people and the emerging craft beer, wine and liquor industry. Tickets for all three performances are on sale now at 207Tix by DownEast!

Founded by three Maine-raised artists, Opera in the Pines is an alternative opera company committed to reinventing the opera experience. We strive to provide other Maine based artists with the opportunity to showcase their talents, utilize unconventional spaces, and create intimate performance experiences for both seasoned opera lovers and new audiences alike. Opera in the Pines introduced their inaugural season in 2022 with two sold-out performances of The Diary of Anne Frank, now a current Semi-Finalist for The American Prize in Opera Performance.

To learn more visit Click Here and follow us @operainthepines.