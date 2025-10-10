Opera Columbus to Present New Opera THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beth Morrison Projects’ The Old Man and the Sea will be presented at the Mershon Auditorium on October 10 and 12, 2025. Composed by Paola Prestini with a libretto by Royce Vavrek, the opera reimagines the beloved classic novel by Ernest Hemingway, complete with water on stage.

“We are beyond thrilled to collaborate with Beth Morrison Projects and the Wexner Center for the Arts to bring The Old Man and the Sea game-changer experience to Columbus,” said Julia Noulin-Mérat, General Director + CEO of Opera Columbus. “I've admired Paola Prestini's artistry and fearless vision for many years; having the chance to bring her work to life here is truly a dream come true. This piece is a stunning blend of music, poetry, and imagery—the kind of opera that reminds us why we dare to create and what multi-disciplinary opera can be.”

“At the Wexner Center, we are committed to presenting work that challenges expectations and sparks new ways of thinking about performance. The Old Man and the Sea exemplifies that spirit,” shared Nathalie Bonjour, head of performing arts at the Wexner Center for the Arts. “We're especially proud to highlight the artistry of Sidra Bell, who began her journey here as a Wex intern and Ohio State graduate student, and now returns as part of this groundbreaking production. Collaborations like this reflect what the Wex is all about: creating connections between artists, ideas, and our community.”

The Old Man and the Sea will be sung in English with Armando Contreras as Hemingway and Santiago, Rodolfo Girón as Manolin, Yvette Keong as La Virgen del Cobre, and Measha Brueggergosman-Lee as La Mar. The production features acclaimed musicians Jeffrey Zeigler (cellist, formerly of Kronos Quartet) and Ian Rosenbaum (percussionist, Sandbox Percussion), along with a 15-person chorus featuring students and alumni from Ohio State’s School of Music.

The production features visually striking staging by Karmina Šilec, incorporating live water elements—including six pools of water on stage—as well as a treadmill, snow, and a rowing machine. Šilec’s innovative direction paired with Prestini and Vavrek’s work expands Hemingway’s classic into a contemporary meditation on aging, legacy, and humankind’s relationship to the ocean.

The Old Man and the Sea will be presented at Mershon Auditorium (1871 N. High St.) on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 12 at 2:00 p.m. Performances will be sung in English, and there will be a live audio description for the Oct. 12 show.