Opera America Announces Spring Webinar Series

OPERA America invites you to a webinar series on the fundamentals of opera company governance.

Drawing from his board workshop curricula, President/CEO Marc A. Scorca offers afternoon insights into 10 key topics that are essential to a strong board. Join one or more sessions over the course of the fall and spring series.

The Essentials of Opera Governance is free to OPERA America Individual Members. Trustees who are not Individual Members of OPERA America can join to participate.

For assistance, contact us at Membership@operaamerica.org or 646.699.5248.

Spring 2021

Registration opens in February 2021.

Basics of Civic Practice

Thursday, March 4, 2021

4:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. ET

How can companies expand the public value of opera? In this session, we discuss the need for opera companies to engage as active cultural citizens and help address civic priorities, and the role board members play in building strong community partnerships.

Building a Stronger Board

Thursday, March 11, 2021

4:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. ET

How can opera companies recruit and retain board members with the skills and connections needed to achieve organizational goals? In this session, we look at how strategic cultivation, orientation, and support can optimize board effectiveness.

Questions of Term Limits and Board Giving

Thursday, March 25, 2021

4:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. ET

Rotate or remain? Give or get? Required or not? In this session, we address these provocative questions and how board members can balance answers with the strategic needs of their companies.

Board Members and the Fundraising Process

Thursday, April 8, 2021

4:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. ET

Must every board member really ask for money? In this session, we examine the entire fundraising process and the ways trustees can engage productively in the cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of donors.

Planning for Future Possibilities

Thursday, April 15, 2021

4:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. ET

Strategic Plan? Operating Plan? Scenario Plan? In this session, we examine the role trustees play in charting the future of their opera companies through three complimentary planning processes.