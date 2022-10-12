On Site Opera Continues 10th Anniversary Season With Mainstage And Collaborative Productions

On Site Opera, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, announces their 2022-2023 lineup of mainstage and collaborative productions as they close out their tenth anniversary season.

With headlining projects that call a New York City soup kitchen and an historic lightship in lower Manhattan their stages, the company continues to lead with ingenuity, equity, and sustainability, while fostering civic partnerships that redefine the opera experience.

This month, the company will host its 10th Anniversary Gala to celebrate a decade of incredible and innovative site-specific work, and secure funding for future projects and collaborations. Held on October 19 at the Museum of the City of New York, adjoining galleries will offer pop up performances reflective of past On Site Opera productions, as well as early operatic works that parallel the history of New York City.

December 8-10, the company will present revival performances of their holiday classic Amahl and the Night Visitors- a modern production that connects this timeless story of charity and miracles with the prevalent issue of homelessness in NYC. Presented in the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, and in partnership with Breaking Ground, New York City's largest provider of permanent supportive housing for homeless New Yorkers, performances will feature a chorus made up of community members who have experienced homelessness performing alongside renowned opera soloists and musicians.

Closing the anniversary season, the free app-based walking tour retrospective experience, Discover the Decade will remain available through December 31. Offering eighteen stops that span from the Bronx to the southern tip of Manhattan, performance footage, production details and fun behind-the-scenes facts bring past productions to life while telling the story of On Site Opera's first decade of innovation, creativity, and community.

From May 14-16, the company will perform Il Tabarro (The Cloak), the second installment of their multi-season presentation of Puccini's complete Il Trittico. Following their spring 2022 performance of Gianni Schicchi at the Prince George Ballroom, Il Tabarro will take place on and around the Lightship Ambrose at the South Street Seaport Museum to tell the tale of a deadly love-triangle between barge-owner Michele, his wife, Giorgetta, and their deckhand, Luigi.

Throughout the spring, the company will develop a new opera, Song of the Nightingale, written by composer Lisa DeSpain and librettist Melisa Tien. Co-commissioned and co-produced with Arts Brookfield, the all-ages show adapts the story of Hans Christian Anderson's The Nightingale for modern audiences. Its world premiere will be mounted across three of Brookfield Properties' public spaces in September 2023: Brookfield Place, Manhattan West, and Brooklyn Commons.

"Our 10th anniversary season has been filled with so many extraordinary moments of music, storytelling and community," explains Eric Einhorn, General and Artistic Director of On Site Opera. "As we look to the conclusion of this celebratory year, and the start of our 11th season, I can promise even more of those moments," he continues. "Our upcoming projects offer something for everyone: our critically acclaimed holiday presentation of Amahl, an epic production of a Puccini gem, and an exciting world premiere. And we get to start it all off with a gala celebration! We look forward to beginning our next decade with our incredible community of patrons, volunteers, trustees, and artists - as well as creating new connections along the way."

"We look forward to continuing the momentum of On Site Opera's first 10 years by bringing more unique opera experiences to unexpected places," adds Corey Kinger, the company's newly named board President. "From opera-aficionados to first-time attendees, we strive to make opera a welcoming, enjoyable artform for everyone, and we hope audiences enjoy our 10th anniversary season as much as we enjoy experiencing it with them."

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: SCHEDULE AND DETAILS

October 19: 10th Anniversary Gala at the Museum of the City of New York

A celebration of the past, present, and future and a historical look at NYC through the lens of operatic moments.

December 8-10: Amahl and the Night Visitors at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen

Menotti's holiday tale of humanity, faith, and hope.

May 14-16: Il Tabarro on an around the Lightship Ambrose at the South Street Seaport Museum

A tale of a deadly love-triangle that takes a deadly turn.

Founded in 2012, New York City-based On Site Opera is the country's leading presenter of site-specific operas in non- traditional venues. Rooted in collaboration and storytelling, On Site Opera celebrates the connection between artist and audience through highly curated experiences led by exciting opera artists and bold and innovative creative teams. Each On Site Opera production invites New Yorkers to explore their city in new and unique ways, while cultivating a new generation of opera audiences. To date, OSO has produced 19 operas in as many unique locations to critical acclaim, including the Bronx Zoo, Harlem's historic Cotton Club, Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the

American Museum of Natural History, Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Committed to exploring new technology to make opera more accessible, OSO was the first opera company to employ Google Glass supertitles, and the company has currently developed its own mobile app for multi-language translations and digital program information.

Following extended COVID-related theater closures in 2020, On Site Opera was recognized as a leading organization in reimagining opera, bringing productions to audiences around the world through the telephone, by mail, and online in inventive and creative productions.