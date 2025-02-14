OPERA America Reveals Recipients Of Opera RESPECTS Training Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OPERA America has revealed the three recipients of the first Opera RESPECTS Training Awards. The awards provide customized anti-harassment and civil workplace training for personnel, volunteers, and artists at professional opera companies.

The 2025 recipients were selected based on their records of previous training, local partnerships, and diversity of company size and format. They are:

Central City Opera (Central City, CO)

OPERA San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

San Diego Opera (San Diego, CA)

Recipients will receive customized training led by Chai Feldblum, a longtime advocate and employment expert. Training will feature multiple sessions designed to respond to the characteristics of the opera industry.

Opera RESPECTS is a national anti-harassment and respectful workplace program that includes resources and services for opera companies and individual artists. The program was created in partnership with the American Guild of Musical Artists, in collaboration with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

The program focuses on three key areas: implementing anti-harassment and anti-discrimination standards, fostering a civil and safe workplace culture through training, and establishing reporting and accountability structures. It establishes field-wide policies to address the transient nature of opera employment, the complexities of creative power dynamics, and the challenging themes often explored in opera productions. Learn more about the program at operaamerica.org/OperaRESPECTS.

Applications to the Opera RESPECTS Training Awards were reviewed by an independent panel that included Jaime Martino, executive director, Tapestry Opera; Todd Porter, chief of staff, OPERA America; Marcia Sells, co-president, Russell Philanthropies; and Sara Widzer, director, intimacy director, and performance coach.

Opera RESPECTS Training Awards are made possible by a deeply appreciated gift from C. Graham Berwind, III, and additional appreciated support from the American Guild of Musical Artists.

OPERA America is committed to strategic philanthropy in support of new work development, audience building, civic practice, co-productions, and field-wide innovation at our Professional Company Members. The Opera RESPECTS Training Awards are among OPERA America's philanthropic programs for opera companies.

