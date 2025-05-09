OPERA America Awards 2025 Marineau Opera Grants for Women Stage Directors and Conductors

The granting program is part of OPERA America’s commitment to improve gender parity in the field.
OPERA America has announced the nine recipients of the 2025 Marineau Opera Grants for Women Stage Directors and Conductors.
The grants open doors for women artists by incentivizing professional opera companies of all sizes to engage women in key artistic roles. These engagements enrich the production and performance of new operas and works from the inherited repertoire and inspire future generations of women artists.
Grants were awarded to nine opera companies that are advancing the careers of the following stage directors and conductors:
The awarded companies receive grants to subsidize up to 50 percent of the contract fees (up to $15,000) for a woman stage director or conductor whose engagement marks an important step in the woman’s career. The granting program is part of OPERA America’s commitment to improve gender parity in the field.
Marineau Opera Grants for Women Stage Directors and Conductors, generously supported by the Marineau Family Foundation, are among OPERA America’s grants and awards supporting Professional Company Members and artists. More information about grant and award programs is available at operaamerica.org/Grants.
Videos