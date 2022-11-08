Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OPERA America Announces Winners Of The Inaugural Awards For Digital Excellence In Opera

Learn more about the winners and finalists here!

Nov. 08, 2022  

OPERA America Announces Winners Of The Inaugural Awards For Digital Excellence In Opera

OPERA America has announced the winners of the inaugural Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera. The Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera recognize the best work created for digital platforms by individual producers and organizations in the U.S. and Canada, in four categories: Artistic Creation, Education/Enrichment Material, University/Conservatory Projects, and Noteworthy Projects.

The 2022 winners, selected from over 100 submissions and 14 finalists, are:

  • Soldier Songs

Submitted by: David T. Little with Opera Philadelphia
Category: Artistic Creation

  • Verdi by Vegetables: The Movie

Submitted by: Resonance Works
Category: Education/Enrichment Material

  • Please Look: A Cinematic Opera Experience

Submitted by: Opera ND, University of Notre Dame
Category: University/Conservatory Project

  • Messiah/Complex
    Submitted by: Against the Grain Theatre
    Category: Noteworthy Project

Audiences are invited to watch the winning projects at operaamerica.org/DigitalAwards. Videos will be available for a limited time through February 5, 2023. Videos of the finalist projects will be available through December 7, 2022.

The Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera are made possible by a generous and deeply appreciated grant from The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, with special gratitude to foundation trustees, Joe Erdman and Melissa Young.

"With the Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera, we celebrate a new vehicle for creating, distributing, and experiencing opera," stated Marc A. Scorca, president and CEO of OPERA America. "Opera on digital platforms - a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic - has proven to be an invaluable addition to the field, inviting new levels of innovation and service to audiences. We are pleased to be able to share these remarkable projects with the public."

OPERA America received applications from 93 organizations and 24 individuals for the inaugural awards, representing work from 24 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. Expert judges reviewed the submissions and identified 14 finalists across the four categories.

The 2022 finalists were:

Artistic Creation

· Garden of Vanished Pleasures | Submitted by Soundstreams

· The Knock | Submitted by The Glimmerglass Festival, Helio Arts

· Sāvitri | Submitted by Against the Grain Theatre

· Soldier Song | Submitted by David T. Little with Opera Philadelphia*

Education/Enrichment Material

· Boston Baroque for Kids: The Four Seasons | Submitted by Boston Baroque

· Playground Opera's La Cenerentola | Submitted by Opera on Tap

· Verdi by Vegetables: The Movie | Submitted by Resonance Works*

University/Conservatory Projects

· Gianni Schicchi, An Animated Opera | Submitted by CSUN Opera, California State University, Northridge

· Please Look: A Cinematic Opera Experience | Submitted by Opera ND, University of Notre Dame*

Noteworthy Projects

· desert in | Submitted by Boston Lyric Opera

· The Island We Made | Submitted by Opera Philadelphia

· Messiah/Complex | Submitted by Against the Grain Theatre*

· Sweet Land | Submitted by The Industry

· Twilight: Gods | Submitted by Lyric Opera of Chicago

*Indicates category winners

See below for project descriptions.

The awards were selected by independent experts including:

  • Jonathan Allen, recording producer
  • Aubrey Bergauer, chief executive officer, Changing the Narrative
  • Mary Birnbaum, director, producer, The Juilliard School
  • MaryClare Byzytwa, electronic musician, producer, improviser, and educator
  • Cara Consilvio, opera and film director
  • Charlie Corcoran, scenic and production designer
  • Trey Costerisan, rehearsal department director, The Metropolitan Opera
  • Jane Cox, Lewis Center for the Arts, director of Princeton University's Program in Theater
  • Greg Emetaz, filmmaker and video designer
  • Phil Gutierrez, production manager, New York Philharmonic
  • Ian Kagey, director of operations, Power Station at Berklee NYC
  • Lisa Kay Hanson, senior director of producing operations, Boston Lyric Opera
  • Ishan Johnson, associate director, philanthropy, Art Institute of Chicago
  • Peter Kazaras, director of opera, UCLA, Distinguished Professor of Music, stage director
  • Taylor Long, production manager, Canadian Opera Company; freelance photographer and videographer
  • Joshua Lubensky, visual and video artist
  • Justin Partier, lighting director, San Francisco Opera
  • Katie Preissner, producer, administrator, stage manager, and alum of OPERA America's Women's Mentorship Program
  • Jamie Sharp, communications and publications manager, Grantmakers in the Arts
  • Michael Solomon, director of media relations, Lyric Opera of Chicago
  • Susan Zeeman Rogers, scenic designer and co-creator, PRECIPE

For more information about OPERA America's grant and award programs, visit operaamerica.org/Grants.



Review: Crutchfield’s Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini’s MAOMETTO SECON Photo
Review: Crutchfield’s Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini’s MAOMETTO SECONDO at Rose Theatre
Will Crutchfield’s gutsy Teatro Nuovo brought New Yorkers a chance to evaluate Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO the other day at Jazz from Lincoln Center’s Rose Theatre. Kudos to Crutchfield, who continues on his quest for the most authentic of the authentic in bel canto, even when the originals weren’t exactly smash hits to begin with. That includes MAOMETTO, which has had a quite checkered past.
Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Photo
Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO
Pittsburgh Opera is presenting Mozart's 'The Marriage of Figaro' at the Benedum Center on Nov. 5, 8, 11, and 13. See photos here!
Ben Neill to Present FANTINI FUTURO in NYC This Week Photo
Ben Neill to Present FANTINI FUTURO in NYC This Week
On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7pm, composer and instrumentalist Ben Neill will present his immersive electronic opera Fantini Futuro at Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, located at 261 Mott Street in New York. This one night only performance also acts as the premiere of the opera's full presentation, as well as a benefit for restoring the church's historic organs.
Interview: Inside Paul Moravec’s ‘Method’ of Composing A NATION OF OTHER Photo
Interview: Inside Paul Moravec’s ‘Method’ of Composing A NATION OF OTHERS
When Paul Moravec calls himself as “a sort of Method composer,” in describing his work on A NATION OF OTHERS, commissioned for the Oratorio Society of NY, debuting at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 15, he’s likening his writing to the “Method Acting” technique: getting inside the heads of his characters, understanding their inner motivation and emotions, connecting his own life to theirs.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Guerilla Opera Introduces the GUERILLA PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL For 16th SeasonGuerilla Opera Introduces the GUERILLA PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL For 16th Season
November 7, 2022

In their 16th season, Guerilla Opera introduces the Guerilla Emergence Festival, a virtual festival of ground-breaking works commissioned by Guerilla Opera that runs from Tuesday, November 29, through Friday, December 2, 2022 streaming online and to all devices through Stellar Tickets.
Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGAROPhotos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO
November 7, 2022

Pittsburgh Opera is presenting Mozart's 'The Marriage of Figaro' at the Benedum Center on Nov. 5, 8, 11, and 13. See photos here!
Ben Neill to Present FANTINI FUTURO in NYC This WeekBen Neill to Present FANTINI FUTURO in NYC This Week
November 6, 2022

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7pm, composer and instrumentalist Ben Neill will present his immersive electronic opera Fantini Futuro at Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, located at 261 Mott Street in New York. This one night only performance also acts as the premiere of the opera's full presentation, as well as a benefit for restoring the church's historic organs.
San Francisco Opera Releases New Free Episode of Award-Winning Video Portrait SeriesSan Francisco Opera Releases New Free Episode of Award-Winning Video Portrait Series
November 6, 2022

San Francisco Opera's Webby Award-winning In Song video portrait series continues with the release of In Song: Pretty Yende. Filmed on location in Piet Retief and Cape Town, this new episode features the enthralling South African soprano Pretty Yende, who makes her Company debut as Violetta in a new production of Verdi's La Traviata opening November 11.
Kelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato to Star in World Premiere Staging of THE HOURS at The Metropolitan OperaKelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato to Star in World Premiere Staging of THE HOURS at The Metropolitan Opera
November 4, 2022

The Metropolitan Opera will present the world-premiere staging of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s The Hours, November 22–December 15. This marks the return of soprano Renée Fleming, starring alongside actress and singer Kelli O’Hara and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as the opera’s trio of heroines.