Nevill Holt Opera Celebrate Jubilee With BBC Concert Orchestra, 4 June

Nevill Holt Opera will present a celebratory concert extravaganza on Saturday 4th June at 5pm, featuring the world-renowned BBC Concert Orchestra.

This concert, Music for a Royal Jubilee, celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and features much-loved music from acclaimed composers including Handel, Elgar, Holst and Parry.

BBC Concert Orchestra will be joined by 16 exceptional opera singers, all conducted by NHO's Artistic Director Nicholas Chalmers. There will also be an element of audience participation, so visitors are encouraged to come prepared to raise the roof!

The concert will take place in NHO's award-winning theatre (winner of the RIBA Stirling Prize People's Vote) on the beautiful Nevill Holt estate in Leicestershire. The sensational Nevill Holt Gardens will be opens for two hours prior to the start of the concert for guests to picnic in the grounds and enjoy the extensive collection of contemporary British art and sculpture on display. The concert has been scheduled so as not to clash with the national celebrations, and instead offer a unique opportunity for local people to enjoy a world-class live musical celebration during the Jubilee weekend.

The mission of the BBC Concert Orchestra is to bring inspiring musical experiences to everyone, everywhere, with the ensemble's versatility as they key. The orchestra can be heard on BBC Radio 2's Saturday is Music Night and explores a wide selection of classical and contemporary music for BBC Radio 3. It performs on many soundtracks for BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, appears annually at the BBC Proms, and is an Associate Orchestra at London's Southbank Centre. The BBC Concert Orchestra offers enjoyable and innovative education and community activities and take a leading role in the BBC Ten Pieces, the BBC Young Composer competition and the newly launched BBC Open Music programme.

In 2021, Nevill Holt Opera became one of the only major opera companies in the UK to grow its audience during the pandemic, with The Times describing its new production of La traviata as brave and uplifting. In 2022, the company presents new productions of La bohème and Rossini's sparkling comedy The Barber of Seville alongside a full concert series featuring orchestras, big band jazz, opera, vocal performances, cinema with live orchestra and more. The Barber of Seville will also tour to Newcastle for two performances at Sage, Gateshead. Nevill Holt Opera believes in bringing exceptional performances to the widest possible audience North of London.

Nicholas Chalmers, NHO's Artistic Director and conductor of Music for a Royal Jubilee says, This joyful event will celebrate some of the best-loved music performed at royal occasions over the centuries. With well-known classics brought to life by sixteen wonderful opera singers, accompanied by BBC Concert Orchestra in our first partnership together, this promises to be an unmissable Jubilee occasion for the East Midlands.