Nashville Opera Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring LA BOHÈME & More

Nashville Opera has announced its 2022-23 season with a lineup of classic favorites and noteworthy company premieres.

The season opens in September with La Bohème. Beloved for over 100 years, this operatic icon is the inspiration for the musical RENT! Through high comedy and serious drama, we follow a circle of artist friends as they make their way in the City of Light, and Puccini paints it all with some of the lushest music ever written.

Over Halloween weekend, the company will present Gian Carlo Menotti's The Medium, a chilling chamber opera about a phony medium who starts getting messages from the beyond during a sham séance. John Hoomes' clever staging of this company premiere may leave the audience asking if even darker forces afoot. This immersive experience will be presented by candlelight.

In January the company presents the operatic premiere of Byron Au Yong's Stuck Elevator, a comic-rap-scrap-metal opera the San Francisco Chronicle calls "Vibrant...compelling and eye-opening." Guang, its hopeful hero, is a Chinese food deliveryman chasing the American Dream...till it almost eludes him for good in a lurching Bronx elevator! Based on a true story, this funny, heartfelt new work promises fresh perspectives and a unique voice in this truly intriguing Nashville Opera premiere.

The season closes with Gilbert and Sullivan's beloved The Pirates of Penzance, a wacky high-seas Britcom that has spelled family fun since the Victorian era. Curt Olds returns to reprise his role as Major General Stanley, delivering the clever wordplay and infectiously merry music G&S are known for.

Subscription sales open July 11, and single tickets go on sale August 15.

Please note: Through the month of July, in-person sales at the Noah Liff Opera Center are by appointment only to ensure box office staff is available. Assistance by telephone is available Monday - Thursday, from 9-5 at 615.832.5242. For more information, visit NashvilleOpera.org.

About Nashville Opera

Nashville Opera, Tennessee's largest professional opera company, creates artistic experiences that elevate our world. Among the most successful regional companies in the country, Nashville Opera has presented three world premiere operas since its inception in 1981. Mainstage performances are presented at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the Noah Liff Opera Center, playing to over 10,000 people each year. In May 2022, Nashville Opera took part in the inaugural season of Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts by presenting Wagner's Das Rheingold in the new hall. Nashville Opera's extensive education tour annually reaches nearly 25,000 students throughout Middle Tennessee, and its new mobile stage, Opera on Wheels, expanded in summer 2022 to offer six weeks of free pop-up concerts throughout the community.