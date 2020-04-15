Music & Opera Singers Trust Launch A New International Competition For Singers

Music & Opera Singers Trust (MOST) mostlyopera.org announce the launch of a brand-new international competition that offers singers the chance to perform and compete from the comfort of their own homes.

ASC@Home http://aussing.org/ascathome/ will launch on Monday 20th April with singers of Classical and Opera; Musical Theatre; Contemporary; and Jazz encouraged to enter.

Any singer over the age of 18 is eligible to enter and will record their performance and post it via YouTube. To adhere to social distancing measures, only solo performances will be accepted.

ASC@Home is a competition in two rounds. The first round will be judged by online audiences, who will have access to the singers' full performances via YouTube. This not only offers viewers the chance to witness some of the world's emerging singing talent, it also gives performers the large audiences they deserve.

The Competition is free to enter and there is no charge to vote!

The top 20 in each category will move to the next round and be assessed by a celebrity judge who will choose their winner. The top singer in each category will take home a cash prize of $1,000AUD. Entrants will be judged by celebrated industry professionals in each category, such as internationally-renowned operatic soprano, Nicole Car, who will judge the Opera & Classical category from her Paris apartment.

We are living in remarkable times and the arts, like so many industries, has taken a hard hit. Hundreds of concerts have been cancelled in Australia and around the world and thousands of performers are out of work for the foreseeable future. ASC@Home has emerged in response to the devastating cancellation of the 2020 IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition aussing.org

"ASC@Home is a way of bringing musicians together, encouraging them to continue to hone their craft and giving audiences a chance to see the talent bubbling away in their isolated communities" said Roland Gridiger OAM, CEO of Music & Opera Singers Trust Ltd (MOST). "We are living in unprecedented times for the arts and I am thrilled to be offering this competition to singers who need our support," he said.





