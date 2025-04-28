Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE Comes to Wagner College Opera In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wagner College Opera will be presenting the beloved masterpiece The Magic Flute beginning this May. The production will be preented in English with updated dialogue.

THE MAGIC FLUTE follows the journey of Prince Tamino, who is saved from a beast by three mysterious ladies who serve the Queen of the Night. The Queen tasks Tamino with rescuing her daughter, Pamina, who is supposedly being held captive by the high priest Sarastro. Accompanied by the bird-catcher Papageno, Tamino sets off on his quest but must soon separate lies from truth as the lines between good and evil blur.

"With the presentation of THE MAGIC FLUTE on Wagner's Main Stage it feels as though we've truly come full circle," shares Dr. Vincent Graña, Director of Wagner College Opera. "When I first joined the Opera Workshop five years ago we produced THE MAGIC FLUTE outside, fully masked, socially distanced, and with far fewer singers. Bringing this show to the Main Stage with the enthusiasm of this cast and the incredible support of Wagner's Design, Technology, and Management program demonstrates just how far we've come."

PERFORMANCES

Saturday, May 10th at 7:30PM and Sunday May 11th at 4:00PM on Wagner College's Main Stage.

Wagner College Main Stage, Main Hall Theatre, One Campus Rd, Staten Island, 10301

Patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

TICKETING

General Admission: $20

Only cash payments accepted; all proceeds go directly to WCO productions. You can pay at the door or visit the Wagner College Theatre box office during operating hours to purchase your tickets in advance.

